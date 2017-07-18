Krysta Palmer Wins Bronze Medal at World Diving Championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary – David Dinsmore (New Albany, Ohio/Miami, Fla.) and Krysta Palmer (Carson City, Nev./Reno, Nev.) gave the U.S. its first medal of the 2017 FINA World Championships with a bronze in the mixed 3-meter/10-meter team event Tuesday night. Also on Tuesday, Jessica Parratto (Dover, N.H./Bloomington, Ind.) earned a spot in Wednesday’s women’s 10-meter finals after tying for eighth place in the semifinals.

Dinsmore and Palmer combined to score 395.90 points on six dives to win the bronze medal. Matthieu Rosset and Laura Marino of France won the gold with 406.40 points and Mexico’s Rommel Pacheco and Viviana Del Angel were second with 403.25 points.



“I’m very happy. We both did amazing, and I couldn’t ask for anything more. It’s incredible. It’s the first time the U.S. has gotten a medal in this event (at a World Championships) and it’s the first medal for the U.S. at these championships and the first World Championships medal for both of us, so it’s just incredible,” said Dinsmore, who is competing in his second World Championships.



The mixed 3-meter/10-meter team event features one male and one female each performing three dives apiece. Over the course of the six dives, each group of dives must be represented. Each diver must perform at least one dive from the 3-meter and one dive from the 10-meter, and each diver must also do one dive with a degree of difficulty limit of 2.0.



“It’s fun. Any time you get to compete and represent Team USA is fantastic. I just looked at it as another chance to dive the best I can and show what I have,” Dinsmore said.



Dinsmore came through with 91.80 points on both his armstand double back somersault with 2 ½ twists and his back 2 ½ with 2 ½ twists on 10-meter. He added 48 points on an inward dive pike on 3-meter.



Palmer, a former national team trampolinist competing in her first international diving meet, picked up 47 points on a reverse dive pike on 10-meter and then scored 55.8 points on a front 3 ½ pike and 61.5 points on a back 2 ½ pike on 3-meter.



“We did it. We didn’t have many expectations coming into this, but we had a great time and that’s what it’s about,” Palmer said. “This event is very new in a lot of eyes, and to have the opportunity to participate in it was incredible for both of us. We didn’t expect too much, but we came out and we’re happy.”



Palmer also will compete in the individual 3-meter event beginning Thursday, and Dinsmore will compete in Friday’s individual 10-meter event.



Earlier in the day, Parratto used a difficult dive to help push her into the finals. She finished with 322.75 points for eighth place, but needed a big dive late in the semifinals to advance.

In both the preliminaries and semifinals, Parratto’s position in the standings after three rounds put her at risk of being eliminated. She was in 19th place after three rounds in preliminaries with just 18 moving on. In the semifinals, she was 15th after three dives with only 12 spots available into the finals.



Enter the back 3 ½ pike, an extremely difficult dive that no one other diver in the contest performed. With a degree of difficulty of 3.6, it can provide a big payoff or can be costly. For Parratto, the risk paid off. In the preliminaries, a 70-point effort on the dive moved her up to 14th before she ultimately finished 12th to qualify for the semifinals. In the semifinals, she was even better when her back 3 ½ pike earned 81 points to solidify her spot in Wednesday’s final.



“Part of the reason we put that dive in the list is if you get 7 1/2s, you get 80 points. Today, it saved me and put me into the final,” Parratto said.



Still, the 2016 Olympian knows she has work to do if she wants to move up in the standings in the finals. Her armstand triple back somersault gave her problems in both the preliminaries (37.95 points) and semifinals (44.55 points). Aside from her two armstands, though, she scored no lower than 62 points on any of her 10 dives in the prelims and semis.



“There’s a few things I want to work on before the final. Definitely my armstand. I missed it in both the prelims and the semifinals. Everything else was pretty decent,” Parratto said. “I’m happy to be in the final and start from scratch.”



Delaney Schnell (Tucson, Ariz.) made her World Championships debut and scored 268.05 points to finish 27th in the 10-meter preliminaries. In 35th place after three rounds, Schnell recovered from a slow start with 67.25 points on her back 3 ½ tuck in round four and closed out her day with 60.80 points on an inward 3 ½ tuck to climb to 27th in the final standings.



In addition to Parratto in the 10-meter finals, Wednesday’s competition also will include Michael Hixon (Amherst, Mass./Bloomington, Ind.) and Steele Johnson (Carmel, Ind./West Lafayette, Ind.) in the men’s 3-meter contest. Diving events at the FINA World Championships run through July 22.

