Wolf Pack Volleyball Team Releases Schedule

With just more than a month until its first match, the University of Nevada volleyball team has announced its full and final schedule for the 2017 season.



Keeping with what has become a tradition over the past few years, the Pack will play in four preseason tournaments before beginning conference play. Nevada will head to San Francisco from Aug. 25-26 and will host San Francisco on Aug. 29. The team will then head to Gonzaga from Sept. 1-2 to take on Portland State, Gonzaga and Arizona State. It will mark the second time Nevada has played Gonzaga in the last two seasons after the Pack defeated the Zags 3-2 in Virginia Street Gym in 2016.



Before hosting its own tournament, Nevada will take the trip to Hawai’i to face a total of three teams, two of which played in the 2016 NCAA Tournament. The Pack will face Baylor on Sept. 7, BYU on Sept. 8 and Hawai’i on Sept. 9. BYU made it to the regional semifinal round of last season’s tournament before losing to Texas 3-2, while Hawai’i lost to Minnesota in the second round.



The Wolf Pack will then return home for its annual tournament, hosting Sacramento State, Missouri and Pepperdine. Mizzou will be another team to reach the 2016 postseason the Pack will face this year before conference play. Nevada will open its tournament on Sept. 14 against Sac State at 6:30 p.m., face Mizzou at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 and close the tournament against Pepperdine at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. In total, six games will be played over the three days in VSG.



Nevada is set to open the conference schedule at home this year, facing off with San José State on Sept. 19. The Pack will then head on a three match road trip, taking on Air Force (9/21), Fresno State (9/28) and San Diego State (9/30).



Nevada will return home to face UNLV on Oct. 5 before playing intrastate rival UNLV on Oct. 7 in the first of two Governor’s Series matchups for the two teams. Nevada defeated UNLV 3-1 last season in Las Vegas.



Another three match road swing will follow for the Pack, heading to Wyoming (10/12), Colorado State (10/14) and San José State (10/17). Three games at home follow for the Pack from Oct. 21-28. The home stretch will serve as the return matches from Nevada’s first conference road trip as the Wolf Pack will welcome Air Force (10/21), San Diego State (10/26) and Fresno State (10/28) to VSG.



Following matches at UNLV on Nov. 2 and New Mexico on Nov. 4, Nevada will play Colorado State and Wyoming at home on Nov. 9 and 11 before heading to Utah State on Nov. 16 for the final road match of the season. Senior night is set for Nov. 18 against Boise State, a rematch of a thrilling match last season in Virginia Street Gym. The two teams split the 2016 series.



Mountain West games in Virginia Street Gym are set for 6:30 p.m. for weekday matches while home matches on Saturdays will be played at 1 p.m. Times are subject to change. Tickets are on sale for the 2017 season and can be purchased by visiting NevadaWolfPack.com or calling 348-PACK.

(University of Nevada, Reno contributed to this report.)

