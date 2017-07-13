New Republican Health Plan Seeks Conservative Support

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has released a revamped Republican health care bill, and it seeks out conservative support by letting insurers sell low-premium policies with skimpy coverage.

The bill is aimed at repealing much of President Barack Obama's health law. But the GOP plan remains in deep jeopardy because of divisions within the party.

It's unclear whether the measure will survive a showdown vote next week.

The revised legislation includes added money for states to help insurers curb consumers' increasing premiums and out of pocket costs. And it has $45 billion to help states combat drug abuse.

But McConnell is retaining his plan to cut Medicaid, the health care program for the poor. GOP moderates have fought to ease those reductions.

A cost estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) is expected to be released early next week. The score could be a key factor in determining the fate of the bill. CBO's score of the original plan projected that 22 million more people would without health insurance over the next decade.

Republicans need 51 votes to pass the legislation in the Senate, and one vote can be Vice President Mike Pence's tie-breaking vote. And assuming all Democrats vote against it, Republicans can only afford two defections. The Senate currently has 52 Republicans and 48 Democrats.

If Senate Republicans are unable to pass the new version, it would be their second failed attempt to in recent weeks to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law. Sen. McConnell had no choice but to postpone a vote on health care before the July 4 recess because leadership lacked the votes to pass the original legislation.

McConnell announced earlier this week that the Senate will stay in session through the first two weeks of August, instead of heading home at the end of July, in order to tackle his party's unfinished agenda.

In an interview recorded Wednesday with Christian Broadcasting Network's Pat Robertson, President Trump warned that he will be "very angry" if Senate Republicans fail to pass legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"I don't even want to talk about it because I think it would be very bad," Mr. Trump said. "I will be very angry about it and a lot of people will be very upset. But I'm sitting waiting for that bill to come to my desk. I hope that they do it. They've been promising it for years. They've been promising it ever since Obamacare, which is failed. It's a failed experiment. It is totally gone. It's out of business and we have to get this done. Repeal and replace."

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) issued the following statement:



“The bill unveiled today is just as much as a sham as the ones that preceded it. If passed, thousands of Nevadans and millions of Americans across the country would lose access to quality, affordable healthcare. ‘Revisions’ that allow this to remain a fact are an affront to the American people. This is simply unacceptable. I call on my fellow senators to vote no on any motion to proceed to this sham legislation.”

Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) released this statement:

"Conversations are continuing and I'm going to read the new bill and weigh its impact on Nevada."

Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) issued the following statement:

“Trumpcare’s latest iteration is a tortured attempt to keep a bad bill on life support. It offers Americans higher premiums and less coverage; high-risk pools for sick Americans and less financial assistance for working families. Thanks to Ted Cruz, the bill even offers plans that don’t comply with the law. There will be steep cuts and a phase out to Medicaid with no reasonable solutions to help serve the most vulnerable people in our nation. It is no surprise the bill is so bad. There have been no hearings, debates, or public input to openly discuss the legislation. No senator in good conscience can advance this bill.”

(The Associated Press, CBS News also contributed to this report.)