One Suspect Identified in Armed Robbery at Tamarack Junction Casino in July 2017

Reno Police have released the identity of one of the suspects wanted in connection with the armed robbery and shot fired at the Tamarack Junction Casino back in July of 2017. 

Officials say Ulises Antonio Vizcaino the 3rd is one of the suspects identified. There is still a $1,500 reward being offered for any information that can help authorities find the suspects involved. 

Reno Police released surveillance photos from the armed robbery inside the Tamarack Junction Casino last year.

Police say the suspect approached the attendant working the sports book on Wednesday, July 12th, 2017. Armed with a gun, the suspect got an undetermined amount of money and tried to run away. Security and a patron of the casino tackled the suspect. 

During the struggle, police say that's when one shot was fired and the suspect was able to escape. 

No one was injured by the bullet, but the person who helped tackle the suspect was injured, though it was not life threatening. 

The suspect escaped in a waiting car driven by a second suspect. Neither suspect has been identified, but the man who committed the robbery is described as a black, adult man. He had a hood and something covering his mouth and nose which obscured his identity. 

The suspect car is a green Ford Explorer with tinted windows and oxidized paint on the hood.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. A $1,500 reward is being offered.

Tamarack Junction Casino released this statement:

"Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday it was reported that an attempted robbery occurred at the William Hill Sports Book inside the Tamarack Junction Casino in Reno, Nev. Property officials are cooperating fully with the Reno Police Department’s investigation. This is an ongoing investigation, we will defer any further comment at this time to the local authorities. "

