Sparks Police Hold Unity in the Community Barbecue

The Sparks Police invite the public to come out Saturday, July 29th to a free Unity in the Community BBQ.

You will be able to speak with some officers, see the police horses, SWAT vehicle, a police car and their Mobile Command Center.

The Sparks Police want to give the opportunity to the community to get to know who is serving for them, enjoy some food and tour their police vehicles.

The Unity in the Community BBQ will take place at The Sparks Marina Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.