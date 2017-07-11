CHP: Helicopter Crashes Near Donner Lake; Only Minor Injuries Re - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CHP: Helicopter Crashes Near Donner Lake; Only Minor Injuries Reported

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: California Highway Patrol Courtesy: California Highway Patrol

California Highway Patrol Troopers are on scene of a helicopter crash at the top of Donner Summit. 

CHP says only minor injuries were reported, and that the helicopter was not working the fires. 

We'll release more information as soon as it becomes available. 

