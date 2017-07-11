Farad Fire Affects Washoe County Air Quality - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Farad Fire Affects Washoe County Air Quality

Jeannie Storm is a Reno resident who considers herself an active individual. However, she says if the air quality seems too unhealthy for her own good, then she won't exercise outside.

“This morning I would've went for a run but I decided not to because it was very smoky, so I just went to the gym and worked out there because I thought indoors was much more healthy," said Storm.

Storm then switched back to outdoor activity as the Farad Fire smoke shifted across the valley on Tuesday. She and several other hikers considered the air quality clear enough to still hike the Hunter Creek Trail despite warnings from the Washoe County Health District.

"Might not be a good day to take a run but you can take a walk and maybe indoors at the mall would be a good option if you need to get your exercise," said Washoe County Health District official Daniel Inouye.

Inouye says sensitive groups should reduce outdoor activity while the Farad fire continues. He says it’s important to monitor the weather for those who are doing outdoor activity because air quality can change as quickly as the wind changes directions.

"With wildfires the smoke is going to go somewhere downwind, whether it's this case right now, northwest Reno, Verdi, Somersett area they're seeing the impacts harder than we are in downtown Reno,” said Inouye.

Currently the air quality is unhealthy for younger and older age groups and also those with respiratory problems. Those who feel symptoms like congestion, watery eyes or trouble breathing, should limit outdoor activity and move inside.

