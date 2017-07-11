Carson City, Douglas County Deputies Seek Two Fraud Suspects

Deputies with the Carson City and Douglas County Sheriff's Offices say they need help finding two suspects in multiple fraud investigations.

Authorities say Brandon Newberg and his wife Mindy Newberg are suspects in multiple fraud cases in Carson City and Douglas County. Their last known address was on the 1300 block of Kimmerling in Douglas County.

They say the Newberg’s may have recently fled to Las Vegas Nevada to avoid law enforcement.

Brandon Newberg has multiple warrants for his arrest in Carson City and Douglas County for uttering a forged instrument, fraud and contempt of court.

Mindy Newberg is being also investigated for multiple cases of fraud, check fraud and uttering a forged instrument. Mindy Newberg has used the following alias; Mindy Frontino, Mindy Brown, Justine Wells and Jenny Gould.

If anyone has information about Brandon and Mindy Newberg, contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Detective Hatley (775) 283-7852 and Detective Josh Chaney (775)283-7853 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division (775)782-9905.

(Carson City Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)