Sen. McConnell Nixes Part of Senate Vacation to Deal With Backlo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sen. McConnell Nixes Part of Senate Vacation to Deal With Backlog

Posted: Updated:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing the August recess to the third week of that month to give lawmakers time to catch up on a roster of unfinished legislation and a backlog of Trump administration nominees.

The announcement by McConnell on Tuesday comes as Republicans controlling the Senate continue to struggle with legislation to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law. Little progress has been made on other legislation, and the Kentucky Republican says the chamber would work on the annual defense policy measure and, perhaps, must-do legislation to increase the government's borrowing authority.

McConnell made the announcement after a group of fellow Republicans urged him to keep the Senate in session to catch up on the raft of unfinished work, which includes well more than 100 nominees.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.