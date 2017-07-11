11-Year-Old Boy Drowns at Stampede Reservoir

A canoe capsized at Stampede Reservoir Monday with two boys inside. A 14-year-old boy was rescued but an 11-year-old boy was not seen again.

The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says that around 1:00 p.m. Monday the two boys were in a canoe on the Stampede Reservoir. Winds picked up, capsizing their canoe. Emergency crews were called to the lake and the 14-year-old boy was safely retrieved. The 11-year-old briefly resurfaced after the canoe capsized but was not seen again.

The Sheriff's Office says neither boy was wearing a life vest.

Dive teams will continue the recovery effort Tuesday. In the meantime, public access to Stampede Reservoir is prohibited.

Viewer Cassandra Leonard sent us the attached photo showing the Sheriff's Office searching the lake.