Armed Robbery Near Plumb and Kietzke Lane

Reno police report that two men robbed a female with a gun and stole her cell phone early Tuesday morning.

Police say that the suspects are two adult black men. The victims are two females. Police say that after meeting the men online, the women agreed to meet with the two males in Sparks. They left Sparks in one of the female's car to go someplace else. While on route, one of the men pulled out a gun and demanded money and a cell phone from one of the women. The men got away with just her cellphone. No one was hurt.

The two suspects are still on the loose.

If you have any information relating to this incident Reno police are asking that you call them at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.