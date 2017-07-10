NHP Identify Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-80 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Identify Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-80

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the driver killed in a wrong-way crash on I-80 near the Pyramid Highway off-ramp.

Troopers say 28-year-old Omar Madera-Meza was driving west I-80 from the eastbound off-ramp just before 1:15 a.m. on Thursday. His black Cadillac made it onto the east lanes going the wrong way where it was struck head-on by a maroon 2006 Kenworth semi-truck pulling two tanker trailers.  

Madera-Meza died on scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt. 

The driver of the semi, who was wearing his seat belt, received minor injuries and was treated on scene.  

Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) is  investigating this crash.  Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Hildebrand (NHP) at 775-687-9617 dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us  regarding case #1707000049

