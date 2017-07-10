South Lake Tahoe Police Arrest Man on Sexual Battery Charge - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

South Lake Tahoe Police Arrest Man on Sexual Battery Charge

Posted: Updated:

South Lake Tahoe Police have arrested a massage parlor employee accused of violating a woman during her massage.

Qiteng "Eric" Lu, the owner of Chinese Magic Massage is charged with sexual battery.

He was taken into custody last Thursday into the El Dorado County Jail. 

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is requesting that anyone with information about this case to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100. 

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can by reporting it to Lake Tahoe Secret Witness at 530-541-6800.

