Nevada AG Adam Laxalt, Law Enforcement Announce New VINE Features

On Monday, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and several law enforcement officials unveiled new features on a victim notification network.

VINE (Victim Information and Notification Everyday) gives victims of crime and concerned citizens access to custody information through a toll-free number, website or mobile phone app.

The enhanced VINE will offer users innovative functionality and expanded access to victim services. The VINE Service Provider Directory is a key feature of the enhanced VINE and will allow users seeking assistance to directly connect with both local and national service providers. Through engagement with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General and Appriss Safety, nearly 30 Nevada service providers have joined the VINE Service Provider Directory to date.

“A victim’s need for assistance does not stop once an offender has been sentenced—it continues throughout an offender’s custody,” said Attorney General Laxalt. “VINE is designed with victims in mind, providing them with quick and easy access to information and connecting them to service providers who can assist them further. I am proud of my office’s leadership in this initiative, and hope our efforts will pave the way for other states around the country to provide this much-needed service.”

Live operators are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-2NV-VINE (888-268-8463) or you can go to http://bit.ly/2tGz39e

(Attorney General Adam Laxalt contributed to this report.)