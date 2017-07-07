NHP Identifies Driver in Fatal Crash Near Winnemucca

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a crash north of Winnemucca on July 7.

Police say 57-year-old Marlow Flitton of Utah died after crashing his car into oncoming traffic at around midnight on July 7.

Investigators say Flitton was driving his white Chevy van south on US-95 when he crossed into northbound traffic and into the path of a commercial vehicle pulling triple trailers. That driver of the commercial vehicle has been identified as 55 year-old Raymond Steber of Fernley. Officers say Steber swerved right to avoid the crash, but the Flitton's van hit the first trailer.

Troopers say Flitton died on scene and officers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Steber was not injured.