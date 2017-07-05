South Lake Tahoe Police Seek Man After Beating Near Hotel

South Lake Tahoe Police are looking for a man who attacked another man and then fled the scene, late last month.

Officers say the man chased the victim, 23-year-old Adam Albaugh and tackled him outside Hotel Becket on Park Avenue. The victim suffered a significant head injury.

Witnesses describe the attacker as a Hispanic male, about 5’10” and 200 pounds. He had short black hair and was wearing dark colored clothing.

The Hispanic male was accompanied by a dark-complexioned white female, approximately 5’6” tall and approximately 140 pounds, wearing like clothing.

The people pictured are not considered suspects at this time.

If you have any information, contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at (530) 542-6100 or the Secret Witness Tip Line at (530) 541-6800.