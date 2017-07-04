Winnemucca Ranch Fire Nearly 4,800 Acres, 100% Contained

Firefighters are on scene at the Winnemucca Ranch Fire in Northern Washoe County. The voluntary evacuation order has been lifted for the Palomino Valley area and residents are asked to take caution returning to the area, due to fire suppression activity.

Washoe County says evacuations are underway in Olinghouse-Hooterville area (2 miles north of Wadsworth).

We spoke to one homeowner who lives nearby and says it spread in the blink of any eye.

"This time it was so close and going so fast that we just hardly grabbed anything we just got in the car and left," says Evelyn Gunn.

Officials say the fire is 4,799 acres and is about 100% contained.

Firefighters are working diligently on both wildland and structure protection.

Structures have been affected but the structure type has not been confirmed.

One homeowner says he used his tractor Tuesday night to cut back sagebrush and even then, the fire reached just 50 yards away from his home. And while it has been hectic, he tells us he isn’t surprised.

"Were expecting fires even more so because of the wet season, once this cheatgrass lies out, it's like gasoline laying on the ground, waiting to go,” says Bob Gunn.

The fire started just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the end of Winnemucca Ranch Road on the east side of Pyramid Highway. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials do say that it is human caused.

Atlantis is offering a $39 evacuation rate for those affected by the Winnemucca Fire. They're also waiving the resort fee and accepting animals up to 30 lbs.

Those affected by the fire may book by calling 800-723-6500 and mentioning code EVAC.

The Nugget Casino Resort is offering a special room rate to area residents forced to evacuate their homes due to area fires. Sunday through Thursday rates start from $39 with resort fee waived, Friday – Saturday rates from $59 with resort fee waived.

Truckee Meadows residents may call reservations at (775) 356-3300 and request the “TEVAC” room code. The Nugget offers large, ground level open surface parking in the west lot for oversize vehicles and trailers.

(Washoe County contributed to this report.)