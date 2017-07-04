Nevada Wolf Pack Player James Butler to Transfer to Iowa - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Wolf Pack Player James Butler to Transfer to Iowa

Posted: Updated:
James Butler James Butler

Nevada Wolf Pack player James Butler announced Tuesday that he is transferring to Iowa. Butler will be a Graduate Transfer and is immediately eligible to play for the Hawkeyes.

Butler made the announcement on social media. 

While as a senior at Nevada, Butler earned preseason All-Mountain West first team honors from Athlon Sports.

Before coming to Nevada, Butler was also recruited by Purdue, Temple, Indiana and Eastern Illinois.

During his three seasons in Silver and Blue Butler rushed for 3,316 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 49 passes for 3 touchdowns.

Dallas Colodny will have details during tonight's newscasts. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.