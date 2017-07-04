Nevada Wolf Pack Player James Butler to Transfer to Iowa

Nevada Wolf Pack player James Butler announced Tuesday that he is transferring to Iowa. Butler will be a Graduate Transfer and is immediately eligible to play for the Hawkeyes.

Butler made the announcement on social media.

While as a senior at Nevada, Butler earned preseason All-Mountain West first team honors from Athlon Sports.

Before coming to Nevada, Butler was also recruited by Purdue, Temple, Indiana and Eastern Illinois.

During his three seasons in Silver and Blue Butler rushed for 3,316 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 49 passes for 3 touchdowns.

Dallas Colodny will have details during tonight's newscasts.