Free Meal for Firefighters at McDonald's in Northern Nevada

The hard work of the firefighters on the Earthstone Fire is inspiring outreach from members of the community including the McDonald’s on Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs.

General Manager, Anthony Arroyo and other restaurant employees made, donated and delivered water and sandwiches to the firefighters on scene.

"Anything we can do to support other people, especially our local heroes we are happy to do that,” said Jen Clark, Assistant Manager at McDonald's Spanish Springs.

Any fire fighter who comes in uniform can get a free value meal from the McDonald’s located on the corner of Eagle Canyon Road and Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs until the end of Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, McDonald's says that because of the growing number of wildfires across northern Nevada, all McDonald's restaurants have been donating food and water to first responders.

Additionally, first responders (firefighters, paramedics, etc.) can receive a free extra value meal when they show up in uniform to any McDonald’s throughout northern Nevada. They say this promotion will go until the majority of the fires are contained.

“My employees want to show their support and help the community recover. Many of them are facing the stress that many families are still going through with how close these fires are to our homes,” said local McDonald’s franchise owner, Rich Pelton. “With the help of the staff and support of the community, we hope these meals and waters help the firefighters and paramedics affected by these wildfires.”

