Limerick Fire Near Lovelock Burns 14,598 Acres; 100% Contained

The Bureau of Land Management says the Limerick Fire burning 15 miles northeast of Lovelock is 14,598 acres large at 100% containment.

Due to erratic winds and the hot temperatures, dust devils may continue to be seen in the fire area that look like fire smoke.

Dry lightning is predicted in the forecast with lightning and thunderstorms producing strong outflow winds. High temperatures and low humidities coupled with strong afternoon winds could cause active fire behavior.

Couer Rochester Mine is open and power was restored on Wednesday morning.

Limerick Road is open to firefighter and mine traffic only. They are asking residents to remain clear of the area as to not hinder the wildland firefighting vehicles traveling to and from the fire.

Two outbuildings and an abandoned mobile home have burned.

There are no evacuations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.