Earthstone Fire Reaches Full Containment, Sparks Fire Dept. Seeking Two People in Connection

The Sparks Fire Department says it is looking for two people in connection with the Earthstone Fire.

Witnesses have stated that a small black or bluish two-door car was seen traveling west on Earthstone drive just before the brush fire started.

There were two males (unknown race or color) in the car, and one was wearing a hat.

If you have any information regarding a car with this description in that area on July 3rd between 1:00 pm - 1:30pm, contact Sparks Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Chris McCubbins at 775-353-1658. Secret Witness is offering a reward. Call your anonymous tip to 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411.

The Earthstone Fire has burned 41,545 acres and is currently 100% contained. The estimate to have it contained on Monday, July 10.

Sierra Front says currently, there is no immediate threat to structures; however, residents of the Wadsworth area are encouraged to remain vigilant for the possibility of evacuation and complete their preparations as the head of the fire is now about 10 miles west of the town.

Sierra Front says the cause of the fire is presumed human-caused as there were no power lines or lightning in the area and remains under investigation.

Service has been restored for AT&T customers in the Fernley area who experienced issues because of damage the fire. About one mile of fiber was damaged or destroyed.

Authorities advise people to avoid the area so that emergency vehicles can access the fire.

Homerun Drive is closed to the public as a precaution.

Golden Eagle Regional Park is reopening to the public. Bureau of Land Management access will still be prohibited through Golden Eagle Regional Park. The access points to BLM lands will be barricaded resulting in the Interpretive Trail access being restricted. Regularly scheduled activities at Golden Eagle Regional Park are resuming this afternoon.

No injuries have been reported.

The Nugget Casino Resort is offering a special room rate to area residents forced to evacuate their homes due to area fires. Sunday through Thursday rates start from $39 with resort fee waived, Friday – Saturday rates from $59 with resort fee waived.

Truckee Meadows residents may call reservations at (775) 356-3300 and request the “TEVAC” room code. The Nugget offers large, ground level open surface parking in the west lot for oversize vehicles and trailers.

We will release more information as soon as it becomes available.