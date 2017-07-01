TFPD Suspends Residential Burning - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

TFPD Suspends Residential Burning

Posted: Updated:

Starting Saturday, Truckee Fire Protection District is suspended all residential outdoor burning within the State Responsibility Area of Nevada, Yuba, Placer
and Sierra Counties of landscape debris like pine needle and branches.

The residential burning ban does not affect campfires within campgrounds or private property.

The suspension is placed to help with the threat of wildfires in the urban interface. For more information on wildfire preparation go to www.ReadyForWildfire.org.
 

