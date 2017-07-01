Pentagon Delays Transgender Enrollment Decision Until 2018

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a fatal hit & run crash that involved a male pedestrian early Saturday morning in Minden.More >>
Starting Saturday, Truckee Fire Protection District is suspended all residential outdoor burning within the State Responsibility Area of Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra Counties of landscape debris like pine needle and branches.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation says that they will suspend construction on State Route 28 shared use path near Incline Village during the Fourth of July holiday week.More >>
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is giving the military chiefs another six months before they begin allowing transgender individuals to enlist in the armed services.More >>
More than 12,000 passengers are expected to pass through the Reno-Tahoe International Airport this Independence Day weekend.More >>
Reno Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on South Meadows.More >>
More than two dozen new laws are in place including the state's entire budget.More >>
Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.More >>
Nevadans can now buy recreational marijuana legally.More >>
A man who was arrested in January has filed a complaint against two Washoe County Deputies alleging excessive force and battery.More >>
