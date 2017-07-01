Fatal Hit & Run Crash Involving Pedestrian Under Investigation in Minden

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a fatal hit & run crash that involved a male pedestrian early Saturday morning in Minden.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near Fremont and Johnson Lane.

This is a joint investigation being conducted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Authorities say it appears the victim was Hispanic or Filipino, approximate age between late teens and early twenties.

Investigator Leland Love of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) are investigating this crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact either Investigator Leland Love (DCSO) 775-782-6299 llove@douglasnv.us DCSO case #17SO-19545 or Trooper Hildebrand (NHP) at 775-687-9617 dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us regarding case #170700025

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)