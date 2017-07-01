NDOT Reports Non-Injury Crash on Pyramid Highway Near Disc Drive

Nevada Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Pyramid Highway north of Disc Drive in Sparks that’s closed both northbound lanes.More >>
Police say 25 people were shot after gunfire rang out Saturday at a rap show at a downtown Little Rock nightclub, prompting pleas from top leaders to curb the growing violence in Arkansas' capital city.More >>
In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.More >>
The local blood inventory has dipped significantly, according to United Blood Services. United Blood Services says all blood types are important but they’re specifically looking for O negative blood types.More >>
While the Fourth of July is a fun holiday to eat, drink and celebrate, NHP also wants to remind us that it's also one of the deadliest holidays for our nation's roadways.More >>
Reno Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on South Meadows.More >>
More than two dozen new laws will be in place after midnight including the state's entire budget.More >>
The long-awaited recreational marijuana sales will begin July 1st at midnight. Local dispensaries have been preparing for this night at full staff and with full-force. The Sierra Wellness Connection beefed up security for the night, in anticipation of the long lines.More >>
A man who was arrested in January has filed a complaint against two Washoe County Deputies alleging excessive force and battery.More >>
Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.More >>
