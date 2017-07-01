Truckee Fire Protection District says there will be free yard debris dumpsters at Tahoe Donner on Saturday.

TMFPD says there will be large dumpsters at Tahoe Donner ski area parking lot #5 on Saturday, July 1 from 8 am until 2 pm for residents to drop off yard debris (vegetation only).

They say you can dump tree limbs, branches, shrubs, pine needles cones and similar material. They are asking that people to not dump at the locations unless there is a dumpster.



You can go to Readyforwildfire.org for more info on creating defensible space.