Reno Planning Commission Votes to Further Discuss StoneGate Development

The Reno City Planning Commission has voted to continue the discussion on a proposed development in Cold Springs called StoneGate at a meeting on Thursday.

At the meeting on Thursday, June 29, the City Planning Manager decided the city would like more time to go over the possible development, and engineering concerns, like traffic control, fire services, police services, and sewer issues.

The 1,378-acre site is located approximately 13 miles north of U.S. 395/Interstate 80 interchange. It is bordered by US 39 to the north and Sto Lat Lane to the west. Most of the land surrounding the site is vacant.

StoneGate will be a 10-year, multi phase project that proposes to build about 4,135 residential units.

The property was annexed into the City of Reno in 2006.

The next public meeting is scheduled for August 30 at 6 pm inside Reno City Hall.

