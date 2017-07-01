Reno Planning Commission Votes to Further Discuss StoneGate Development

Truckee Fire Protection District says there will be free yard debris dumpsters at Tahoe Donner on Saturday.More >>
The long-awaited recreational marijuana sales will begin July 1st at midnight. Local dispensaries have been preparing for this night at full staff and with full-force. The Sierra Wellness Connection beefed up security for the night, in anticipation of the long lines.More >>
The Reno City Planning Commission has voted to continue the discussion on a proposed development in Cold Springs called StoneGate at a meeting on Thursday.More >>
More than two dozen new laws will be in place after midnight including the state's entire budget.More >>
Reno Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on South Meadows.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
With the kickoff of Artown happening this weekend your list of 'Things 2 Do!' is especially long!More >>
Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.More >>
