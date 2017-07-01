More Than Two Dozen New State Laws in Effect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

More Than Two Dozen New State Laws in Effect

More than two dozen new laws are in place including the state's entire budget.

Following are a few of those laws:

Starting Saturday, businesses that take state issued ID's, like a driver's license, will also have to accept permanent residence cards better known as a green card.

There are two laws that will affect drivers on the road. The first requires you to move over, or slow down, when passing an NDOT emergency vehicle. The second is the slow driver in the fast lane law where you can now get a fine if you impede traffic by driving under the speed limit in the left lane of a highway.

The Office of Cyber Defense Coordination will start working to secure Nevadas networks with their main goal being to protect state agencies from the DMV to NHP from hackers.

Finally, the juvenile justice bill of rights takes effect which provides certain rights to children who are detained in a detention facility.

Click here for a list of bills in effect for July 1 for the 79th Session.

