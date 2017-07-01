Reno Police Releases Annual Report - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Releases Annual Report

The Reno Police Department released their annual report on Friday.

Inside the report is a message from the Reno City Council and Reno Police Chief Jason Soto.

The report details the structure of the Reno Police Department as well as new hires, promotions and retirements.

For 2016, numbers for assault and robbery and rape are up while murder is lower than both 2014 and 2015. Burglaries are down for 2016, but thefts are higher. Fatal crashes including pedestrian fatalities were higher in 2016 after a five year decline. Officials say the same spike occurred in state and national statistics.

Included in the report is important contact information for the different departments within the Reno Police Department.

To see the entire report, click here.

