Recreational Pot Sales Start at Midnight - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Recreational Pot Sales Start at Midnight

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
Connect

The long-awaited recreational marijuana sales will begin July 1st at midnight. 

Local dispensaries have been preparing for this night at full staff and with full-force.

The Sierra Wellness Connection beefed up security for the night, in anticipation of the long lines. They will be open a full 24 hours, until midnight, tomorrow. 

If you're thinking of buying pot at Sierra, bring cash to avoid an ATM fee, since they are a cash-only business. 

Prices there range anywhere from $7-$9 per gram, plus tax. If you are looking to buy a larger quantity, be prepared to shell out 20 bucks or more. It's important to remember you can only buy up to one ounce per transaction. 

You also have to be 21 or older to purchase marijuana. 

We spoke with Todd Weatherhead, who was first in line at Sierra Wellness Connection tonight, he says this day has been a long-time coming, "I had no idea this was going to happen in my lifetime, this is amazing. So many people have been arrested and persecuted for this simple plant, now here we can go walk in, buy it legally and at the same time contributing to society."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lake Tahoe Close To Full Legal Limit

    Lake Tahoe Close To Full Legal Limit

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:47:14 GMT

    Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake. 

    More >>

    Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake. 

    More >>

  • Truckee River Changes Color

    Truckee River Changes Color

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:29:00 GMT

    Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.

    More >>

    Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.

    More >>

  • Dispensaries Have High Expectations for Recreational Pot Sales

    Dispensaries Have High Expectations for Recreational Pot Sales

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:53:16 GMT

    Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business. 

    More >>

    Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.