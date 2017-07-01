Recreational Pot Sales Start at Midnight

The long-awaited recreational marijuana sales will begin July 1st at midnight.

Local dispensaries have been preparing for this night at full staff and with full-force.

The Sierra Wellness Connection beefed up security for the night, in anticipation of the long lines. They will be open a full 24 hours, until midnight, tomorrow.

If you're thinking of buying pot at Sierra, bring cash to avoid an ATM fee, since they are a cash-only business.

Prices there range anywhere from $7-$9 per gram, plus tax. If you are looking to buy a larger quantity, be prepared to shell out 20 bucks or more. It's important to remember you can only buy up to one ounce per transaction.

You also have to be 21 or older to purchase marijuana.

We spoke with Todd Weatherhead, who was first in line at Sierra Wellness Connection tonight, he says this day has been a long-time coming, "I had no idea this was going to happen in my lifetime, this is amazing. So many people have been arrested and persecuted for this simple plant, now here we can go walk in, buy it legally and at the same time contributing to society."