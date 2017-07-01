Bank Robbery at Wells Fargo

Reno Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on South Meadows.

On Friday, June 30 at about 4:03 pm, Reno police officers say they were dispatched to the Wells Fargo Bank on South Meadows Drive on a report of a robbery.

Special agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and detectives from the Reno Police Robbery/Homicide Unit initiated a joint investigation.

Officials say a male entered the bank and demanded money from an employee and an undisclosed amount of currency was given to the suspect. The suspect fled north on Gateway Drive.

Authorities say that no injuries were reported.

Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect(s) should contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2115, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW