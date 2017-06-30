Man Files Complaint Against Deputies Alleging Excessive Force and Battery

A man who was arrested in January has filed a complaint against two Washoe County Deputies alleging excessive force and battery.

Eugenio Enrique Corona filed the complaint on Friday, June 30.

Corona claims that on January 18, when police attempted to pull over and arrest him, he was viciously mauled by a Washoe County Deputy Sheriff K9 after he had surrendered.

We have reached out to Washoe County Sheriff's Office for a comment, but have not yet heard back.

See below for the complaint that was filed.