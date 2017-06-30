Man Files Complaint Against Deputies Alleging Excessive Force an - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Files Complaint Against Deputies Alleging Excessive Force and Battery

Posted: Updated:
Eugenio Enrique Corona Eugenio Enrique Corona

A man who was arrested in January has filed a complaint against two Washoe County Deputies alleging excessive force and battery.

Eugenio Enrique Corona filed the complaint on Friday, June 30.

Corona  claims that on January 18, when police attempted to pull over and arrest him, he was viciously mauled by a Washoe County Deputy Sheriff K9 after he had surrendered. 

We have reached out to Washoe County Sheriff's Office for a comment, but have not yet heard back.

To see the original story on Corona's arrest, click here.

See below for the complaint that was filed. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.