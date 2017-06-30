Governor Sandoval Appoints James Gibson to the Clark County Commission

Governor Sandoval announced on Friday that James Gibson has been appointed to the Clark County Commission replacing Democratic Commissioner Mary Beth Scow who retired earlier this month.

“James Gibson has always served as a strong leader for southern Nevada and I am confident he will be an effective member of the Clark County Commission,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “He has experience in Nevada’s core industries including tourism and hospitality and led the City of Henderson through a time of unprecedented growth. He spearheaded Henderson’s redevelopment efforts and his vision helped transform the region.”

According to the governor's office, Gibson is a native Nevadan who was born and raised in southern Nevada. He attended Brigham Young University earning his undergraduate degree and receiving his law degree from the California Western School of Law.

Gibson was elected to serve as Mayor of Henderson for three consecutive terms beginning in 1997 and has been a practicing attorney in business and commercial law for more than 35 years. Gibson has also served on numerous boards and commissions, including the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Nevada Development Authority, Las Vegas Events, and the Regional Transportation Commission, while mayor.