Governor Sandoval Appoints Kathleen Drakulich to Second Judicial District

Governor Sandoval announced on Friday that Kathleen Drakulich has been appointed the Second Judicial District Court, Department One filling the vacancy created by Judge Janet Berry’s retirement earlier this year.

“Kathleen Drakulich has been involved in some of the most complicated and dynamic energy and natural resource issues in the past few decades. She spent nearly five years of her career working as a Washoe County prosecutor and has broad private practice experience. She is a seasoned, thoughtful and tough litigator with a deep understanding of the legal process,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “I am confident that she will be a strong member of the judiciary and I am pleased to make this appointment.”

According to the governor's office, Drakulich is currently a partner at the law firm McDonald Carano where she focuses on issues related to energy, environment, and natural resources.

Drakulich received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Berkeley and her Juris Doctorate from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law then started her career in the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office where she served as a prosecutor. Drakulich has also served as assistant general counsel for Nevada’s largest electric service providers and as private counsel for Nevada’s largest energy users, representing them in rate cases and integrated resource plan applications, environmental permitting, purchase power agreement and line extension proceedings, renewable energy initiatives and other regulatory matters.