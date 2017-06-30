Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers in Wake of Recreational Marijuana Sales

All hands are on deck at Mynt cannabis dispensary where recreational marijuana sales will begin Saturday morning at 9 o’clock. Owner Scott Dunseath says because of an update in how dispensaries are required to warn their customers about the product, last minute changes have been put into place.

“We're pulling all-nighters so that we can get our entire inventory on the shelves and we can make sure that all the warning labels are on there," said Dunseath.

The new warnings which Mynt will place in a child safe bag alongside the product at the time of purchase, warns against the effects marijuana can have on a child. The warning label also reminds buyers that marijuana should never be used when getting behind the wheel.

"If you do purchase and you drive here, certainly don't get in your car and consume, it's absolutely illegal."

Local law enforcement will be cracking down on drivers who're under the influence of alcohol and marijuana in the coming weeks. Sergeant John Patton with the Sparks Police Department says they’ll be increasing their patrols to keep the roads safe, but they're also encouraging the public to report reckless driving in the wake of commercial marijuana sales.

“We will do our due diligence to make sure we hold people accountable that are driving impaired," said Patton. "If we find that the driver has been using we'll ask that person to do some tests.”

Patton says law enforcement wants the public to know it is okay to have an ounce of marijuana in your car, but it is illegal for the driver or any passengers to consume it. In fact the only location where it is legal to smoke is at a private residence or in your own home.

Getting behind the wheel with more than 2 nanograms per milliliter of marijuana in your bloodstream can be considered a DUI. Anyone who plans to drink or consume marijuana is encouraged to designate a sober driver or use public transportation.