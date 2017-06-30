NDOT Suspends Construction on SR 28 for July 1-4

Construction on State Route 28 share-used path will stop for the Fourth of July extended holiday weekend, Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says that they will suspend construction on State Route 28 shared use path near Incline Village during the Fourth of July holiday week.

NDOT says that because of the expected holiday traffic, from Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4, they have timed their work so State Route 28 can be accessible in both directions.

Construction will start again on Wednesday, July 5 at 6 am and motorists can anticipate delays of 20 to 30 minutes with one-lane closures that will continue Monday through Friday from approximately 6 am to 4 pm from the southern end of Incline Village to three miles south of Sand Harbor State Park on State Route 28.

Starting Sunday, July 9, there will be single lane closures from approximately 8 pm to 6 am with delays of 20 to 30 minutes between Hidden Beach to three miles south of Sand Harbor State Park. However, crews are working directly with Sand Harbor to allow for a seamless arrivals and departures from the evening Shakespeare performances.

Officials say roadside parking from Ponderosa Ranch Road to approximately three-plus miles south of Sand Harbor State Park will not be allowed during construction and that towing will be enforced for no parking zones throughout the project area.

The roadside parking lot and bathroom at Memorial Point will be closed for the season to allow for staging areas. Beach and trail access between Lakeshore Boulevard and Sand Harbor State Park may be limited or closed during construction. NDOT is asking travelers not to access beaches or trails through the project area due to safety concerns.

Completion of this project is anticipated for the end of 2018, but could extend into 2019 depending on future weather impacts.

Information on this project is available at www.nevadadot.com/SR28 or you can call (775) 888-7000.