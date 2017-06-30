Fire Danger While Camping

A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of Ecuador, sending people running into the streets of the country's major cities.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation says that they will suspend construction on State Route 28 shared use path near Incline Village during the Fourth of July holiday week.More >>
Sparks Police say a man’s body has been found in the Truckee River near Spice Island Drive. Police say the body was found after 2:30 p.m. on Friday.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
Lots of people will be camping this holiday weekend and some might be making campfires too.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.More >>
With the kickoff of Artown happening this weekend your list of 'Things 2 Do!' is especially long!More >>
The Nevada Supreme Court says it is upholding a decision made in 2013 to dismiss a Washoe County School District principal.More >>
