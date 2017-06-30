Airport Offers Summer Travel Tips for Busy Holiday Weekend

More than 12,000 passengers are expected to pass through the Reno-Tahoe International Airport this Independence Day weekend.

The airlines are expected to be almost full this holiday weekend, and with passenger counts up 10.4% compared to 2016, the airport will be busy. To ease the travel process, passengers are encouraged to arrive early, at least 90 minutes prior to their scheduled departure, in order to allow time for parking, airline check-in and TSA security lines.

To expedite busy travel, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will staff the Security Checkpoint starting at 4:00 a.m. and will have the Pre-Check line open for registered Pre-Check travelers. TSA has committed to keeping the Pre-Check lane open at RNO all hours that the Security Checkpoint is open.

For some travelers, bigger crowds can mean extra stress, but the airport’s Paws 4 Passengers therapy dogs will be on hand Wednesday at the close of this busy travel weekend to help calm passenger fears and ease the holiday travel experience.

Although Reno-Tahoe International is known for being a quick, convenient airport, it is important to remember that with increased passengers and a busy holiday weekend, travelers should arrive early to avoid unnecessary stress.

Below are additional travel tips that can help make the airport experience a pleasant one:

Arrive at least 90 minutes prior to your scheduled departure, and at least two hours before international flights.

Call the airline or log on to their website prior to departure to check flight status. Remember that weather across the nation can impact flights here locally.

Be an educated traveler and know the baggage fees: log on to your airline’s website to learn how much each bag may cost to check. All airlines at RTIA except Southwest Airlines charge between $20 and $25 for the first checked bag.

To save time, download airline boarding passes at home. If checking luggage, remember to allow enough time at the airport to check your bags.

At the security checkpoint, empty your pockets, remove your shoes and jewelry, and place them in the bins provided. Remember to retrieve all your items once through screening.

Wear comfortable clothing and be prepared to remove sweaters, jackets and all outer wear; place them in the bin for screening.

But be sure to know the TSA 3-1-1 rule for carry-on bags, available at www.tsa.gov. Liquids, gels and aerosols such as shampoo, lotion and perfume must be packed in a one-quart plastic baggie. One baggie per customer.

For more details about what can and cannot be brought in your carry-on or checked bag, visit www.tsa.gov.

(Reno-Tahoe International Airport contributed to this report.)