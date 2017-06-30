Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies Say Missing Woman Found Safe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies Say Missing Woman Found Safe

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a woman who went missing in Golden Valley on Friday has been found safe. 

78-year-old Shirley Hendricks was found at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Reno.

Deputies thank everyone for their help. 

