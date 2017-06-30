Nevada Voting Data Contributed to National Voter Fraud Investigation

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a woman last seen in the area of Margeret and Hillview Drives around noon on Friday.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
While the Fourth of July is a fun holiday to eat, drink and celebrate, NHP also wants to remind us that it's also one of the deadliest holidays for our nation's roadways.More >>
A fire official says a plane that crashed on a Southern California freeway clipped a car as it crashed but the driver wasn't seriously injured.More >>
A man pulled a rifle from under his white lab coat and opened fire inside a Bronx hospital Friday, killing at least one person and wounding others before apparently taking his own life, police said.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.More >>
With the kickoff of Artown happening this weekend your list of 'Things 2 Do!' is especially long!More >>
The Nevada Supreme Court says it is upholding a decision made in 2013 to dismiss a Washoe County School District principal.More >>
