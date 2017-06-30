Nevada Voting Data Contributed to National Voter Fraud Investigation

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office says it is giving public voter registration-related records to the Presidential Advisory Commission of Election Integrity at the office’s request.

President Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 elections has asked states for a list of the names, party affiliations, addresses and voting histories of all voters, if state laws allow it to be public.

A Wednesday letter from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity gives secretaries of state about two weeks to provide about a dozen points of voter data.

Some Democratic officials refused to comply, saying the request invades privacy and is based on false claims of fraud.

Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton but has alleged, without evidence, that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally.

In addition to the voter information, the letter asks state officials for suggestions on improving election integrity and to share any evidence of fraud and election-related crimes in their states.

The data will help the commission "fully analyze vulnerabilities and issues related to voter registration and voting," vice chairman and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach wrote.

The Office says while the request raises concerns with privacy advocates, voter registration information in Nevada is generally available for public inspection under state law, including name, address, date of birth, and whether the voter participated in a prior election.

The Office says election officials in Nevada collect certain information that’s considered a public record under state law and is therefore not available for public inspection. This information includes:

• Social Security Number;

• Driver’s License Number;

• DMV Identification Card Number; and

• Email Address

Registered voters in Nevada can request that their address and telephone number be withheld from publicly available voter lists. Registered voters who wish to make such a request may contact their local election official.

(Nevada Secretary of State’s Office, CBS News contributed to this report.)