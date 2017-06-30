Police: Gunman Was Doctor Who Used to Work at NYC Hospital

A man pulled a rifle from under his white lab coat and opened fire inside a Bronx hospital Friday, killing at least one person and wounding others before apparently taking his own life, police said.

The official says Dr. Henry Bello walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital at about 2:50 p.m. Friday with a rifle concealed in his lab coat and opened fire, killing at least one person and injuring six others. He then apparently killed himself.

Bello was listed on the hospital's website as a family medicine physician. It's not clear when he left the hospital.

The 120-year-old hospital has nearly 1,000 beds and one of the busiest emergency rooms in New York City. It is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.

CBS New York is reporting that police believe the shooter is a former employee of the hospital.

