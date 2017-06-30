Reminder to Residents to Keep Pets Safe During Upcoming Holiday

Washoe County Regional Animal Services is urging pet owners to take precaution for the coming Fourth of July holiday, which is the busiest time of year for Animal Services.

The 24-hour period on July 4 and 5, traditionally sees a sharp increase due to repercussions from fireworks and holiday festivities.

“Fourth of July fireworks might be a tradition for your family, but they are not fun for your pets,” Shyanne Schull, Director of Washoe County Regional Animal Services. “Animals are sensitive to noise especially loud fireworks; some pets will go to extreme measures, such as chewing through fences and jumping through windows, in their effort to escape the noise. As a result, your pet may wander miles from home inadvertently being subjected to a variety of dangers.”

In addition to the fireworks, other threats to your pet can be avoided, like overheating and burnt paws, by following a few simple tips.

Here are some tips to keep your pet safe:

Fireworks

• If you are heading to a fireworks display, the best way for everyone to get the most enjoyment is to leave your pets at home.

• Keep your pet indoors in a safe, cool area with a television or radio on to help mask the commotion of fireworks going on outside.

• When pets are frightened by fireworks, they can run, become lost and disoriented. WCRAS receives an influx of calls for stray animals this time of year. Refrain from taking pets to outside events, including fireworks that are meant for humans.

• If your pet is frightened by loud noises, ask your veterinarian if medication may be suitable for your pet.

Lost pets

• Keep current identification on each of your pets. Licensed, microchipped animals with ID tags have a better chance of being returned to their owners if lost.

• WCRAS offers free microchips and a free monthly microchipping clinic to pets residing in Washoe County, which will help get your pet back to you safely. Please note: their monthly vaccine clinic will not take place due to the July 4 holiday.

Overheating

• Never leave your pet in the car on a warm day. Many pets overheat and expire when this happens and it is illegal. WCRAS has responded to over 2,500 calls for service for dogs locked in hot vehicles in our community this summer alone.

• Avoid walking your dog outside in the heat. The asphalt and concrete can burn the pads of their feet and overheat the dog. Early morning and later in the evening is the best time to walk your dog when the ground has cooled down.

• Symptoms of overheating in pets include excessive panting, difficulty breathing, drooling, mild weakness or collapse, increased heart or respiratory rate and in advanced cases, possible seizure and cardiac arrest.

• To cool down an overheated dog use a cool wet towel on the dog’s stomach, under the legs and the feet. Offer the dog water but do not offer ice as that can cool the dog down too quickly and shock the system. If symptoms persist, consult your veterinarian.

Fourth of July Closures: Most Washoe County offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day, including Administrative offices, Social Services, Libraries, Courts, Attorney's Office, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Regional Animal Services, Health District. The County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex on Ninth St. and Wells Ave., in Reno will remain open throughout the holiday from 8 a.m. to midnight for the issuance of marriage licenses, fictitious firm names and notary bond filings, as well as property tax payments for the Treasurer’s Office.

For more information, please visit https://www.washoecounty.us/animal/index.php or to report a dog left in a hot car or other abuse, please call (775) 322-DOGS.

(Washoe County contributed to this report.)