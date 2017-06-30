TMFPD, NV Energy Crews Shut Off Gas Line After Leak in Sparks

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews helped secure a gas line leak off Blue Skies Drive near Los Altos Parkway in Sparks on Friday.

Authorities say a homeowner was reinforcing a fence when he hit a metal pole, cutting a gas line.

NV Energy also responded to the incident that happened around 11 a.m. on Friday.

NV Energy crews shut off the line, and installed a new line.

Authorities say to call 811 before you dig in your yard because there may be utilities underneath that may be hidden.