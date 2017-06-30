Two People Hurt After Small Plane Crashes on California Freeway

Washoe County Regional Animal Services want to remind you to keep your pet safe and calm during this holiday weekend.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews are responding to a report of a gas line leak off Blue Skies Drive near Los Altos Parkway in Sparks.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
A fire official says two people have been injured after a small plane crashed on a freeway near a Southern California airport.More >>
A temporary target shooting restriction will go into effect on Friday in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, along with all state and federally owned lands. Target shooting is still authorized at the Carson Rifle and Pistol Range located at 4000 Flint Road.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.More >>
Carson city resident, Mary Musick-Moon fears that her husband will lose his Anthem health insurance coverage he found through the ACA Marketplace. Having a kidney transplant more than three decades ago, he still requires continuous care, treatment and medication.More >>
The Regional Transportation Commission has started building a bridge that will make up a key part of the SouthEast Connector.More >>
