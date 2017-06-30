Nevada Supreme Court Upholds WCSD Decision to Dismiss Principal

The Nevada Supreme Court says it is upholding a decision made in 2013 to dismiss a Washoe County School District principal.

Kara White was principal at Lemmon Valley Elementary School when she was suspended and ultimately terminated following concerns over her handling of school funds. An arbitrator upheld the District’s decision, which White then appealed to the Second Judicial District Court in Reno. There, a district court judge reversed the decision, ruling that the arbitrator “exceeded his authority” in upholding the decision to fire her.

WCSD appealed the case to the Nevada Supreme Court, and also met with a court-appointed mediator in an attempt to settle the case. When this effort was unsuccessful, the Nevada Supreme Court agreed to hear the case. On June 29, the high court announced it had found in favor of WCSD and reversed the district court decision.

In its final ruling, the Supreme Court concluded that the arbitrator “did not exceed his authority in affirming the District’s termination of White. We further hold that [the arbitrator] did not manifestly disregard the law and that his decision was not arbitrary or capricious. As such, we reverse the district court’s order granting White’s motion to vacate the Award.”

(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)