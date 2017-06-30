NHP Cracks Down On Impaired Drivers This Fourth of July

While the Fourth of July is a fun holiday to eat, drink and celebrate, NHP also wants to remind us that it's also one of the deadliest holidays for our nation's roadways.

Between July 30th and July 14th more officers will patrol in efforts to crack down on impaired drivers and riders.

The continuous goal is "Zero Fatalities". To help achieve that goal, NHP encourages drivers and riders to follow these guidelines:

designate a sober driver before drinking;

use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation if impaired;

take advantage of local sober ride programs;

call 911 if a drunk driver is spotted on the road;

take the keys or assist in making other arrangements for someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired

Be safe and enjoy Independence Day!