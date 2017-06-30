Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Provides Tips to Stay Safe this Fourth of July

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Marine 9 will participate in Operation Dry Water on Lake Tahoe from June 30 – July 2, 2017. Operation Dry Water is nationwide effort to reduce drunken boating,

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to keep safety in mind as they celebrate this Fourth of July weekend.

Since there was an extremely wet winter followed by extremely hot and dry weather conditions in June that can lead to extreme fire danger for our area. Local lakes and rivers are extremely cold and extremely deep compared to recent years with the added concern for rivers being rapid, rough, unpredictable and extremely dangerous.

Following are a few tips from Washoe County Sheriff’s Office to keep residents and visitors safer:

Fireworks

It is illegal to possess or use fireworks and/or pyrotechnics within the Truckee Meadows and North Lake Tahoe Fire Districts which includes the unincorporated areas of Washoe County

Illegal possession or use of fireworks can result in fines up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in jail for each offense. In addition, the cost of suppression, and any other injury or liability caused by fireworks, are the direct responsibility of those persons using fireworks

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by professionals. Give children glow sticks to replace sparklers. Glow sticks are a great alternative that they can use for days

Turn fireworks in to any Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District or North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District fire station at any time without penalty

Report illegal fireworks activity, contact the Sheriff’s non-emergency dispatch at (775) 785-WCSO

Fire danger

Never throw cigarettes from a moving vehicle, extinguish cigarettes in proper designated receptacles

If you are participating in outdoor activity that could ignite a fire, such as camping, target shooting, and riding ATVs or off road motorcycles, bring fire suppression equipment such as water, an extinguisher and shovel

To help ensure fire safety during this year’s extreme condition, target shooters are encouraged to use a firing range such as Washoe County’s Regional Shooting Facility

Due to the risk of wildfires, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has instituted a temporary shooting restriction on the Carson Ranger District. This restriction will go into effect on Friday, June 30, and remain in effect until Saturday, Sept. 30 or until conditions change. For more information, use this link: https://www.fs.usda.gov/htnf

Keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children and never leave young children alone with an open flame.

River safety

The Truckee River in 2017 is nothing like the river we’ve been experiencing during the past five years. The Truckee is currently running fast, cold, deep and dangerous. We recommend that unless you are experienced in white water recreation or under the supervision of a qualified Truckee River rafting guide, stay out of the river!

Keep a close watch on children anytime they are near the banks of the river.

If you do plan to raft the river:

Make sure you have the proper gear and clothing for conditions

Have a communication plan in place in case a member of your group gets separated

Bring along a whistle that can be heard over the sound of rushing water if you need to attract attention

Make sure someone knows where you plan to enter and exit the river, as well as the time frame you expect to be in the water

Be wary of debris in the river, and prepare for strong currents and eddies

Always wear a life jacket or personal flotation device!

Boating

Personal Flotation Devices are a must! Cold water shock can kill and the best protection is to always wear a proper life jacket when on the water boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, etc…

Never mix alcohol and boating, the Sheriff’s Office will be joining other Nevada Law Enforcement agencies for Operation Dry Water this weekend. Find out more about this nationwide effort to reduce drunken boating here:http://www.ndow.org/Nevada-Law-Enforcement-Agencies-Participate-in-Operation-Dry-Water/

Never overload your boat

Always check the weather forecast before getting underway

Hiking

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is still not sure of the full impact all the snow from last winter is having on trail systems in the Sierra, and many areas are still covered in snow. They suggest taking a few safety precautions before heading out to help overcome the unexpected:

Make sure someone knows where you are going and when you plan to return so they can call for help if you are overdue

Wear and bring proper clothing for our region’s changing weather conditions. Extra layers are invaluable if you’re still on the trail when temperatures drop

Wear bright, neon colors that can be easily spotted by searchers

Bring safety items such as a fully charged cellphone, compass and whistle. Even if you only plan on being out during daylight hours, we recommend a flashlight just in case

Bring extra food and plenty of water

Be prepared to turn around if you are not comfortable with conditions

Never hesitate to call 911 if you feel you are in danger and in need of assistance. Washoe County Search and Rescue teams are highly trained and eager to get you home safe. Once you make the call for help, stay put and wait for rescuers to come to you.

Pets, hot weather and fireworks

Public fireworks on the 4th of July traditionally lead to an increase in stray call dogs to Washoe County Regional Animal Control. Dog owners are encouraged to:

Bring dogs inside before fireworks start and keep them inside with windows and doors closed during fireworks displays

If you’re going to a firework display, it’s a good idea to leave your the pets at home

Confining your dog or cat to the inside of a car, even on a mild day, puts a pet in a life-threatening situation and it is illegal to allow a cat or dog to remain unattended in a parked or standing motor vehicle during a period of extreme heat or cold or in any other manner that endangers the health of safety of the cat or dog.

To report a distressed animal in a locked car, contact Washoe County Regional Animal Control Dispatch at (775) 322-DOGS between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. daily. Contact 911 after hours.

For further information about pet safety, visit: https://www.washoecounty.us/animal/index.php

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this story)