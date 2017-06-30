RTC Building Bridge for SouthEast Connector Project

The Regional Transportation Commission has started building a bridge that will make up a key part of the SouthEast Connector.

According to their Facebook page, crews are working on the second largest bridge on the SouthEast Connector project and it is going to be 550 feet long and span Alexander Lake Road. Phase 2 of this project includes building five new bridges at Yori Drain, Boynton Slough, Rosewood Lakes, Mira Loma and Huffaker Narrows, which is by Alexander Lake Road.

The SouthEast Connector project will run from the intersection of Sparks Boulevard and Greg Street in the north, to South Meadows Parkway and Veterans Parkway in the south.

The project is scheduled to completed in spring 2018.

Visit SouthEastConnector.com for more information, traffic conditions, and to sign up for project updates.