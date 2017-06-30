Road Closures and No Parking for Fourth of July Weekend in Incline Village

During Fourth of July weekend, Washoe County Sheriff's Office and the Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) announce road closures and no parking areas.

The following traffic and parking controls are planned for Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4, 2017:

Road Closures for Incline Village 4th of July Parade on Saturday, July 1:

Highway 28 will be closed from just east of the Mt. Rose Highway roundabout to Country Club Drive from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, July 1 to facilitate the annual Incline Village 4th of July Parade. Alternative routes are available.

No Parking Areas beginning on Saturday, July 1:

There will be no parking on Village Blvd (Southwood Blvd. to Lakeshore Blvd.) and Lakeshore Blvd (Village to Country Club) beginning Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4. There will be limited handicap parking available on Lakeshore Blvd. in front of Incline Beach gate.

Vehicles parked in NO PARKING ZONES will be towed at the owner’s expense and may contact Alpine Towing at (775) 833-9777 for recovery.

Road Closures on Tuesday, July 4:

Lakeshore Blvd. will be closed on July 4th (between Village and Country Club) from 8:00 p.m. until after the fireworks display.

One Way Traffic on Tuesday, July 4, 5:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.:

One lane traffic will be open to through traffic on Lakeshore Blvd. from Village Blvd. to Country Club Drive (West to East). One lane will be used for loading and unloading only.

Incline Way from Country Club Drive to Southwood Blvd. (East to West).

A free shuttle will be available to the IVGID Beaches on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 with extended hours from 10:30 am to 10:30 pm. You must have valid beach access to use the shuttle service. For the shuttle schedule and locations, go to: https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/parks-recreation/outdoor-recreation/ivgid-community-shuttle. Access to all IVGID Beaches is restricted to valid IVGID Beach Access to Picture Pass holders and their guests only. For more information, visit the Incline Village General Improvement District’s website at: https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/fourthofjuly

Sand Harbor State Beach usually fills early on holidays. You can visit the East Shore Express for Sand Harbor Beach shuttle information: http://tahoetransportation.org/eastshoreexpress.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this story)