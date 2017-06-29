Douglas County Sheriff's Office Partners with Jon Sanchez for Ra - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Partners with Jon Sanchez for Radio Show

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Jon Sanchez, radio personality on KOH 780 for a series of radio events from July through October that will be broadcast for the community.

Kicking off the event will be a town hall meeting on July 7 where Sanchez will host Sheriff Ron Pierini. The public is invited to join the meeting by calling 775 852-TALK (8255) or to come by the Sanchez Ranch Meat Co. in Minden to ask Sheriff Pierini questions. At the end of the series, Sanchez will hold a live remote on October 6 for a DCSO K-9 Fundraiser at Sanchez Ranch Meat Co. See below for the schedule and guests. 

The Undersheriff and the four Sheriff’s Captains will discuss their areas of responsibilities and duties on their radio shows.  They will also discuss interesting incidents that have occurred in the past in Douglas County, and how the various law enforcement teams who are highly trained played a key role in saving lives during the incidents.

Sheriff Pierini says that he appreciates the support from the Douglas County community and he wants to be available to further the relationship with the citizens he serves, and facilitate a wider spectrum of communication.  

The schedule will be as follows:

  • July 7 from 5 pm to 6 pm - Douglas County Town Hall Meeting with DCSO Sheriff Ron Pierini. The public is invited to attend the live event at Sanchez Ranch Meat Co. located at 1734 U.S. Hwy 395, Unit # B, Minden.
  • July 20 from 5:15 pm to 6 pm- Sgt. Bernadette Smith – Recruitment
  • August 4 from 5:15 pm to 6 pm – Undersheriff Paul Howell – New law on body cameras
  • August 18 from 5:15 pm to 6 pm – Captain Dan Coverley – DCSO Marine 7 and Search & Rescue
  • September 1 from 5:15 pm to 6 pm – Captain Dan Britton – Investigations and Crisis Negotiation Team
  • September 15 from 5:15 pm to 6 pm – Captain Jim Halsey – Jail Operations/MOST Mobile Outreach Safety Team.
  • September 29 from 5:15 pm to 6 pm – Captain Joe Duffy – SWAT Operations
  • October 6 from 4 pm to 6 pm – Live Remote from Sanchez Ranch Meat Co. in Minden for DCSO K-9 Fundraiser with Captain Joe Duffy.

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office contributed to this story)

